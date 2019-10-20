|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Roger Woodsmall
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|58
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 22, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 22, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|until service time at 11:00 w/family greeting friends
|Memorials:
|May be given in Roger's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Memory Cemetery in New Market, Iowa
|Notes:
Roger passed away early Sunday morning.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324