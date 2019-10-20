Service:Funeral 
Name:Roger Woodsmall
Pronunciation: 
Age:58
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Visitation Start:9:00 AM
Visitation End:until service time at 11:00 w/family greeting friends
Memorials:May be given in Roger's name.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Memory Cemetery in New Market, Iowa
Notes:

Roger passed away early Sunday morning.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324