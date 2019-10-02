Roger Thompson
Buy Now
Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Roger Thompson
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Greenwood, Indiana
Previous:Lenox, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Time:11:00 AM
Location:East Fairview Cemetery - Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be given in Roger's name to the Parkinson Foundation or Mt. Auburn United Methodist Church, 3100 West Stones Crossing, Greenwood, IN  46143
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Roger passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Greenwood, Indiana.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324