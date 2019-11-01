Ron Weller
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Ronald Dean Weller
Age: 72
From: Bedford/Lenox
Day and Date:Monday-November 4, 2019
Time: 1030 AM
Location: New Life Missionary Church
Visitation Location: New Life Missionary Church
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday-November 3
Visitation Start: 2:00 PM
Visitation End: 5:00 PM
Memorials: Instead of flowers memorials can be given in Ron's name.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery: North Fairview Cemetery Lenox, Iowa with military rites. Lunch will follow at the Lenox Community Center.
