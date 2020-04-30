Service:Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date
Name:Ronald True 
Age:70 
From:rural Villisca, Iowa 
Memorials:A memorial is being established for future designation.
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 