|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Ronald Dean Wilkinson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 16, 2019
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 15, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|4 PM
|Visitation End:
|6 PM
|Memorials:
|to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com