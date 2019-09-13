Service: Funeral
Name: Ronald Dean Wilkinson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 73
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, September 16, 2019
Time: 2 PM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, September 15, 2019
Visitation Start: 4 PM
Visitation End: 6 PM
Memorials: to the family
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com