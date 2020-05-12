|Service:
|Private family funeral
|Name:
|Ronald M. Bruce
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Open viewing at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 14, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Noon
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|Good Samaritan Society or Red Oak Presbyterian Church
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Sidney, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Ronald M. Bruce, 93, of Red Oak, Iowa
Tags
Nelson Boylan Lerette Funeral Chapel
