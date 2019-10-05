|Service:
|Services At A Later Date
|Name:
|Ronald "Ron" Kingsolver
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial of Cremains:
|Notes:
Ron passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Griswold Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.