Service:                                            Funeral
Name:Rory Jo Johnson
Pronunciation: 
Age:8 days
From:Stanton, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, January 19, 2020
Time:3 pm
Location:Advent Christian Church, Villisca, IA
Visitation Location:Advent Christian Church, Villisca, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, January 19, 2020
Visitation Start:2 pm
Visitation End:3 pm
Memorials:Memorials can be made at the following link to help the family with funeral costs.  https://walkermerrickwolfe.com/…/134/Rory-Joh…/obituary.html
Funeral Home:Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Cemetery:Private Family Burial at Mamre Cemetery
Notes:

Rory Jo, the infant son of Keegan and Merri (GrayEagle) Johnson, Stanton, IA. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com