Service:                                             Pending
Name: Rory Jo Johnson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 8 days
From: Stanton, IA.  Infant son of Keegan and Merri Johnson
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020
Time: 3 pm
Location: Advent Christian Church, Villisca, IA
Visitation Location: Advent Christian Church, Villisca, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, January 19, 2020
Visitation Start: 2 pm
Visitation End: 3 pm
Memorials:Memorials can be made at the following link to help the family with funeral costs.  https://walkermerrickwolfe.com/…/134/Rory-Joh…/obituary.html
Funeral Home: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Cemetery:Private Family Burial at Mamre Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com