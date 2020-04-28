|Service:
|Private Family Graveside
|Name:
|Rosalie Masteller
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Cumberland, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be made to the family for designation at a later date
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Rosalie “Rosie” E. Masteller, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away the 26th day of April, 2020, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Her sons will greet relatives and friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 29th, at Roland Funeral Home. As per CDC guidelines, social distancing will be observed and 10 people will be permitted in the building at a time.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Rosie’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Rosalie Masteller, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.