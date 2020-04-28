Rosalie "Rosie" Masteller
Service:Private Family Graveside
Name:Rosalie Masteller
Age:87
From:Atlantic, Iowa 
Previous:Cumberland, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Visitation Start:5:30 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for designation at a later date
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery
Rosalie “Rosie” E. Masteller, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away the 26th day of April, 2020, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Her sons will greet relatives and friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 29th, at Roland Funeral Home.  As per CDC guidelines, social distancing will be observed and 10 people will be permitted in the building at a time.

Roland Funeral Home is caring for Rosie’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.