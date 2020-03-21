Rose Lewis
Service: Private family service
Name: Rose Lewis
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com   There will be open visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9AM - 5 PM.