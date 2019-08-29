Rose Marie Howell, 83, Melissa, TX
Service:Celebration of Life at a later date 
Name:Rose Marie Howell 
Age:83 
From:Melissa, Texas 
Previous:Hamburg 
Memorials:In lieu of Flowers Donations can be made to any cancer organization of your choice. 
Funeral Home:Fisher Funeral Home - Denison, TX 
Notes:Celebration of life will be held in Hamburg in 2020. A full obituary can be viewed here.