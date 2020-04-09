Rosemary (Toland) Oblock, 94, of Palm Desert, California

|Service:
|Private Graveside
|Name:
|Rosemary (Toland) Oblock
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Palm Desert, California
|Previous:
|Northboro, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Union Grove Cemetery - Rural Northboro, Iowa
|Notes:
|Rosemary passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Palm Desert, California. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.