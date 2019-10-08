Rozella D. Houston, 79, of Ozark, Missouri
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Rozella D. Houston
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Ozark, Missouri
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, October 11, 2019 
Time:1:00 PM 
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Private Inurnment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah 
Notes:Rozella passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Ozark, Missouri. To view full obituary and share remembrances and condolences with the family, visit: www.swimemorial.com