Rozella D. Houston, 79, of Ozark, Missouri

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Rozella D. Houston
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Ozark, Missouri
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, October 11, 2019
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Private Inurnment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah
|Notes:
|Rozella passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Ozark, Missouri. To view full obituary and share remembrances and condolences with the family, visit: www.swimemorial.com