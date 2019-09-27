|Service:
Funeral
|Russell "Skip" McNees
|83
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Monday, September 30
|10:30 a.m.
|First United Methodist Church in Atlantic
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Sunday, September 29
|5:00 P.M.
|7:00 P.M. with the family
|In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Atlantic First United Methodist Church, Pymosa Masonic Lodge #271, Shriners Hospital for Children, Atlantic Elk’s Lodge #445, and the Atlantic Fire Department.
|Roland Funeral Service - Atlantic
|Atlantic Cemetery
Russell “Skip” McNees, 83, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Russell "Skip" McNees, 83, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Open visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., Sunday at Roland Funeral Home. A Masonic service will be held at 4:30 p.m.