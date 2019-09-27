Service:Funeral 
Name:Russell "Skip" McNees
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, September 30
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, September 29
Visitation Start:5:00 P.M.
Visitation End:7:00 P.M. with the family
Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Atlantic First United Methodist Church, Pymosa Masonic Lodge #271, Shriners Hospital for Children, Atlantic Elk’s Lodge #445, and the Atlantic Fire Department.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Service - Atlantic
Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:

Russell “Skip” McNees, 83, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care.

Open visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., Sunday at Roland Funeral Home. A Masonic service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Roland Funeral Service is caring for Russ’ family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.