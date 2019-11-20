Ruth A. King. 97, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Ruth A. King
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 23, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 23, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Ruth A. King Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Inurnment At Later Date:
|Baker Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
|Ruth passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com