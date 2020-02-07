Service:Memorial Service at later date
Name:Ruth Lauman
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Hamburg, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:United Trinity Church - Hamburg, IA or Hamburg Public Library
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: 
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.  A full obituary and memorial service date and time will be posted on the website.