|Service:
|Memorial Service at later date
|Name:
|Ruth Lauman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Hamburg, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|United Trinity Church - Hamburg, IA or Hamburg Public Library
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. A full obituary and memorial service date and time will be posted on the website.