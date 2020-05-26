Service: Pending
Name: Ruth Farquhar
Pronunciation: Far k war
Age: 89
From: College springs, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa
Notes:

Ruth passed away early Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Azria Health, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324