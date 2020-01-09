Ruth Mary Kragel, St. Joseph, 93
Service:Graveside 
Name:Ruth Mary Kragel 
Pronunciation: 
Age:93 
From:St. Joseph, Missouri 
Previous:Corning, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, January 11, 2020 
Time:3:00 p.m. 
Location:St. Rosa Lima Cemetery, Denison, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, January 10, 2020 
Visitation Start:6:30 p.m. Rosary with family greeting friends after till
Visitation End:8:30 p.m. 
Memorials:

The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish (4503 Frederick Ave. in St. Joseph, MO 64506) 

Funeral Home:Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph  
Cemetery: 
Notes:A full obituary can be viewed here