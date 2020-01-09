|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Ruth Mary Kragel
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|St. Joseph, Missouri
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 11, 2020
|Time:
|3:00 p.m.
|Location:
|St. Rosa Lima Cemetery, Denison, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 10, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:30 p.m. Rosary with family greeting friends after till
|Visitation End:
|8:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish (4503 Frederick Ave. in St. Joseph, MO 64506)
|Funeral Home:
|Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, St. Joseph
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|A full obituary can be viewed here.