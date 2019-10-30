Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Sharon Breckerbaumer
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Atlantic, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, November 4, 2019
Time:4 pm
Location:First United Methodist Church, Atlantic, IA
Visitation Location:Atlantic Golf & Country Club for light supper and visitation
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, November 4, 2019
Visitation Start:Following service at the church
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 

Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Sharon K. Breckerbaumer, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic. 

 A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic.  Immediately following the service, the family invites you to join them for a time of visitation and a light supper at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club.   A private family burial will be held prior to the service at Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. 

Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sharon’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.