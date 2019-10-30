|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Sharon Breckerbaumer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Atlantic, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, November 4, 2019
|Time:
|4 pm
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church, Atlantic, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Atlantic Golf & Country Club for light supper and visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, November 4, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|Following service at the church
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|
Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Sharon K. Breckerbaumer, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Immediately following the service, the family invites you to join them for a time of visitation and a light supper at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club. A private family burial will be held prior to the service at Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sharon’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.