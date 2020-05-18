|Service:
|Private family memorial service
|Name:
|Sharon Kay (Schluter) Poppa
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|none scheduled
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In Sharon's name to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, MO 64468
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
At a later date.
|Notes:
|Sharon passed away at home on Saturday evening, May 16, 2016, in Maryville, surrounded by her family. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Sharon Kay Poppa, 71, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.