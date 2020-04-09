Sherry Myers
Buy Now
Service:Private Graveside Funeral
Name:Sherry Myers
Pronunciation: 
Age:69
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, April 13, 2020
Visitation Start:8:00 a.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Southwest Iowa Humane Society
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
Notes:

Sherry passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Village Care Center, Maryville, Missouri. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324