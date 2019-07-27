|Service:
|Celebration of Life Services
|Name:
|Shirley C. Pease
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|LaVista, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 3, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 3, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials in Lieu of Flowers:
|People 4 Paws, Shenandoah Community Food Pantry, or the Farragut Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Remembrance Luncheon:
|Shenandoah Elks Lodge, following the services from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m.
|Notes:
Shirley passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her home in LaVista.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.