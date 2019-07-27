Pease, Shirley
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life Services
Name:Shirley C. Pease
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:LaVista, Nebraska
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 3, 2019
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, August 3, 2019 
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m.
Memorials in Lieu of Flowers:People 4 Paws, Shenandoah Community Food Pantry, or the Farragut Fire Department 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Remembrance Luncheon:Shenandoah Elks Lodge, following the services from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. 
Notes:

Shirley passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her home in LaVista.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.