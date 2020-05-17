Service:                                             Pending
Name: Shirley Haer
Pronunciation: Hair
Age: 84
From: Villisca
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com