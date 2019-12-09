Service:Graveside Service 
Name:Shirley Penry 
Pronunciation: 
Age:84 
From:Red Oak 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 18, 2019 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, IA
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 Family and friends will meet at the cemetery for the service. 