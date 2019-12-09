|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Shirley Penry
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Red Oak
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 18, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, IA
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.comFamily and friends will meet at the cemetery for the service.