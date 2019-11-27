|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Stacy Graham
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|43
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, December 2, 2019
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Date:
|Monday, December 2, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|To the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Essex Cemetery
|Notes:
Stacy passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Bryan LGH West Hospital following a brief illness.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.