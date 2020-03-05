Jeffrey A. Coleman
Service:Funeral 
Name:Stephen Allen Coleman 
Pronunciation: 
Age:49 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, March 9, 2020 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home  
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, March 8, 2020 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Nodaway County, 2112 S. Main, Maryville, MO 64468 
Funeral Home:Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, IA 
Notes:Steve passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in an automobile accident in Andrew County, Missouri www.bramfuneralhome.com