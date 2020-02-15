|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Steve Jennings

|Age:
|70
|From:
|Tabor, IA

|Day and Date:
|Wednesday - February 19, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday - February 18, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM with Family
|Memorials:
|To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Tabor, IA Cemetery (later after cremation)
|Notes:
