Steve Jennings
Service: Funeral
Name: Steve Jennings
Pronunciation: 
Age:70 
From:Tabor, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday - February 19, 2020 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday - February 18, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM with Family 
Memorials:To The Family 
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery:Tabor, IA Cemetery (later after cremation) 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 