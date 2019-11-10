Steven C. Leighty, 67, of Hamburg, Iowa

|Service:
|Death Notice
|Name:
|Steven C. Leighty
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Hamburg, Iowa
|Previous:
|Penrose, Colorado
|Day and Date:
|Memorial Service At A Later Date
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Steven passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at his home in Hamburg. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.swimemorial.com