Steven C. Leighty, 67, of Hamburg, Iowa

Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Variable clouds and windy at times with snow showers. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds and windy at times with snow showers. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.