|Service:
|Pending service at a later date
|Name:
|Steven "Steve" Robert Young
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Granbury, Texas
|Previous:
|Essex, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury, Texas
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Steve was a 1966 graduate of Essex High School and is survived by his brother Larry Young of Essex.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.