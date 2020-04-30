Service: Memorial Service
Name: Sue Ann Davis
Pronunciation: 
Age: 65
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, May 4, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Visitation Location: No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Atchison County Library for new books or United Methodist Church, Tarkio
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later date
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com