Service:

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at a later date

Name:Susan Pinkerton
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Griswold, Iowa 
Previous:Omaha, Nebraska
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Susan Pinkerton, 78, of Griswold, Iowa, formerly of Omaha, Nebraska, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at her home.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Susan’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.