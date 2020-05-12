|Service:
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at a later date
|Susan Pinkerton
|78
|Griswold, Iowa
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Roland Funeral Home
Susan Pinkerton, 78, of Griswold, Iowa, formerly of Omaha, Nebraska, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at her home.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Susan’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
