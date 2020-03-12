|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Teresa L. Hickok
|Pronunciation:
|hick-cock
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 18, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Watson Baptist Church, Watson, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Watson Baptist Church, Watson, Missouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 18, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Watson Baptist Church, Watson, Missouri.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Linden Cemetery, Rock Port
|Notes:
|There will be no visitation at Minter Funeral Chapel. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Teresa L. Hickok, 63, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
