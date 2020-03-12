Service:Funeral
Name:Teresa L. Hickok
Pronunciation: hick-cock
Age:63
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Watson Baptist Church, Watson, Missouri
Visitation Location:Watson Baptist Church, Watson, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Watson Baptist Church, Watson, Missouri.
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery:Linden Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:There will be no visitation at Minter Funeral Chapel. www.minterfuneralchapels.com