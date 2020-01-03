Terry Bishop
Service: Celebration of Life Gathering
Name: Terry Bishop
Pronunciation: 
Age: 71
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Bloom Senior Center - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Visitation Start: 1:00 PM
Visitation End: 3:00 PM
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Private burial - Glenwood Cemetery
Notes:

Terry passed away at home on January 2, 2020.  Condolences may be share on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com