Terry Jo Maly, 69, Olathe, KS
Service:Funeral 
Name:Terry Jo (Nelson) Maly 
Pronunciation: 
Age:69 
From:Olathe, KS 
Previous:Red Oak, IA
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 18, 2019 
Time:7 p.m. 
Location:McGilley Frye Funeral Home, Olathe, KS 
Visitation Location:McGilley Frye Funeral Home, Olathe, KS 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, September 18, 2019 
Visitation Start:

5 p.m. 

Visitation End:7 p.m. 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:McGilley Frye Funeral Home, Olathe, KS 
Cemetery:Lincoln Memorial Park 
Notes:A Graveside service will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 with a visitation from 1 p.m. until service time. 