|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Terry Jo (Nelson) Maly
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Olathe, KS
|Previous:
|Red Oak, IA
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 18, 2019
|Time:
|7 p.m.
|Location:
|McGilley Frye Funeral Home, Olathe, KS
|Visitation Location:
|McGilley Frye Funeral Home, Olathe, KS
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 18, 2019
|Visitation Start:
5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|McGilley Frye Funeral Home, Olathe, KS
|Cemetery:
|Lincoln Memorial Park
|Notes:
|A Graveside service will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 with a visitation from 1 p.m. until service time.