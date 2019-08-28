Terry Gleason
Service:Funeral
Name:Terry M. Gleason
Pronunciation: 
Age:59
From:Nebraska City, NE
Previous:Sidney, IA and Shenandoah, IA
Day and Date:Tuesday, September 3, 2019
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Visitation Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, September 2, 2019
Visitation Start:6:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
Memorials:Fund Established
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery:Sidney, IA Cemetery
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 