|Service:
|Pending Memorial
|Name:
|Thomas Mark Hensley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Lorimor, Iowa
|Previous:
|Bedford, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Graceland Cemetery ~ Bedford, Iowa
|Notes:
Thomas is the nephew of Ann and Ray Robinson of the New Market/Bedford area. Memories and condolences for Mr. Hensley may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.