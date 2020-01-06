Service:Pending Memorial
Name:Thomas Mark Hensley
Pronunciation: 
Age:63
From:Lorimor, Iowa
Previous:Bedford, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home
Cemetery:Graceland Cemetery ~ Bedford, Iowa 
Notes:

Thomas is the nephew of Ann and Ray Robinson of the New Market/Bedford area. Memories and condolences for Mr. Hensley may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  