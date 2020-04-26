|Service:
|Graveside Memorial
|Name:
|Tim Sheffield
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|54
|From:
|Bedford, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 30, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Current Covid 19 restrictions will apply.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.
