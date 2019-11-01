|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Tommy L. (T.L.) Henderson
|Pronunciation:
|
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Austin, Texas
|Previous:
|Clearfield and Lenox area
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 16, 2019
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|First Baptist Church, Burnet, Texas
|Visitation Location:
|
|Visitation Day and Date:
|
|Visitation Start:
|
|Visitation End:
|
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Hill Country Community Foundation on behalf of Burnet Rotary Scholarships
|Funeral Home:
|Clements - Wilcox Funeral Home, Burnet, Texas
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in Lenox, Iowa at a date to be determinded.
|Notes:
|