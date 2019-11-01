Tommy L. (T.L.) Henderson, 76, Austin, TX
Service:Memorial 
Name:Tommy L. (T.L.) Henderson 
Age:76 
From:Austin, Texas 
Previous:Clearfield and Lenox area 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 16, 2019 
Time:10:00 a.m. 
Location:First Baptist Church, Burnet, Texas 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Hill Country Community Foundation on behalf of Burnet Rotary Scholarships
Funeral Home:Clements - Wilcox Funeral Home, Burnet, Texas 
Cemetery:Burial will be in Lenox, Iowa at a date to be determinded. 
