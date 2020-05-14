Service: Funeral Services
Name: Tracy Van Constant
Pronunciation: 
Age: 58
From: Mt. Ayr, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Sunday May 17, 2020
Time: 2:00 P.M.
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home Grant City, Missouri
Visitation Location: At the Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday May 16, 2020
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 8:00 P.M.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home Grant City, Missouri
Cemetery: Isadora Cemetery at a later date.
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO