|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Trudy Holaday
|Pronunciation:
|Holiday
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Cumberland
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 28, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 27
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorial contributions may be directed to the Kossuth County Cancer Association.
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com