Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Trudy Holaday 
Pronunciation:Holiday
Age:64 
From:Cumberland 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 28, 2019 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, September 27 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:Memorial contributions may be directed to the Kossuth County Cancer Association. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 