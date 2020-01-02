Trudy Nelson
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Trudy Nelson
Pronunciation: 
Age:63
From:Tabor, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, January 25, 2020
Time:4:00 to 7:00 PM
Location:Tabor City Hall Community Room - 626 Main St.
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Fund Estdablished
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:There will be private disposition of ashes at a later time. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 