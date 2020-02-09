Val Sothman
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial 
Name:Val Sothman
Pronunciation: 
Age:63
From:Lewis, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Time:11 a.m.
Location:Evangelical Free Church in Atlantic
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Val Sothman, 63, of Lewis, Iowa, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at his home.

 A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 o’clock a.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Atlantic Evangelical Free Church, with Pastor Don McLean officiating.  A time of visitation with the family will be held during the luncheon that will be held immediately following the service.   

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Val’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.