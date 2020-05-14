Vaughn Chute
Service: Private Family Graveside
Name: Vaughn Chute
Pronunciation: (shoot)
Age: 79
From: Council Bluffs, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, May 15, 2020
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Vaughn passed away at his home on May 13, 2020.  Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com