Verne Wilkins
Service:Funeral
Name:Verne A. Wilkins
Age:99
From:Tabor, IA
Day and Date:Monday - March 16, 2020
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday - March 15, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
Memorials:Fund Established
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery:Tabor, IA Cemetery
