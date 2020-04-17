|Service:
|Graveside services with military honors
|Name:
|Vernon Geib
|Pronunciation:
|GUY-b
|Age:
|99
|From:
|Mound City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, April 20, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 pm
|Location:
|Craig I.O.O.F. Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Open visitation Sun, April 19, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Craig American Legion or I.O.O.F. Cemetery
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City and Schooler Funeral Home, Craig, Mo.
|Cemetery:
|Craig I.O.O.F. Cemeery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Vernon Geib, 99, Mound City, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.