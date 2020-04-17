Vernon Geib
Service:  Graveside services with military honors
Name:  Vernon Geib
Pronunciation: GUY-b
Age:  99
From:  Mound City, Missouri
Day and Date:  Monday, April 20, 2020
Time:  2:00 pm
Location:  Craig I.O.O.F. Cemetery
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Visitation Day and Date:  Open visitation Sun, April 19, 2020
Visitation Start: 1:00 pm 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Craig American Legion or I.O.O.F. Cemetery
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City and Schooler Funeral Home, Craig, Mo.
Cemetery:  Craig I.O.O.F. Cemeery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com