Wanda P. Reed
Buy Now
Service: Private Funeral Services will be held
Name: Wanda P. Reed
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Burlington Junction, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, Missouri
Notes: A private funeral service will be held under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no visitation held.