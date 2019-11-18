|Service:
|Funeral Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Wayne Beck
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 22, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Lenox United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 21, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5 to 7
|Memorials:
|May be given in Wayne's name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clearfield, IowaCemetery
|Notes:
Wayne passed away early Monday morning in Creston. Lunch will follow the funeral service on Friday with burial at 1:30 PM
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
