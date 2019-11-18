Wayne Beck
Service:Funeral Celebration of Life
Name:Wayne Beck
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, November 22, 2019
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Lenox United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, November 21, 2019
Visitation Start:3:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5 to 7
Memorials:May be given in Wayne's name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:Clearfield, IowaCemetery
Notes:

Wayne passed away early Monday morning in Creston.  Lunch will follow the funeral service on Friday with burial at 1:30 PM

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

