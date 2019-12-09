|Service:
|Rememberance Service
|Name:
|Wayne Willard Ware
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Mooresville, MO
|Previous:
|Fremont/Atchison County
|Day and Date:
|Monday, December 9, 2019
|Time:
|6 p.m.-8 p.m.
|Location:
|Mooresville Community Center
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in Wayne's name to one of the following: Salvation Army, KU Medical Center, Mayo Clinic or Mooresville Betterment Association
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Mount Olive Cemetery, Hamburg
|Notes:
|Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on December 11, 2019.