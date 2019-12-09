Wayne Ware
Service:Rememberance Service 
Name:Wayne Willard Ware 
Age:80 
From:Mooresville, MO 
Previous:Fremont/Atchison County 
Day and Date:Monday, December 9, 2019 
Time:6 p.m.-8 p.m. 
Location:Mooresville Community Center 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in Wayne's name to one of the following: Salvation Army, KU Medical Center, Mayo Clinic or Mooresville Betterment Association 
Cemetery:Mount Olive Cemetery, Hamburg 
Notes:Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on December 11, 2019. 