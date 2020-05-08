Willa Palmquist
Service:Graveside Service 
Name:Willa Palmquist 
Pronunciation: 
Age:94 
From:Red Oak 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, May 12, 2020 
Time:1:00 PM 
Location:Evergreen Cemetery 
Visitation Location:Open Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, May 11, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:6:00 PM
Memorials:Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Red Oak Good Samaritan Society or Alzheimer's Association 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Family and friends may meet at the funeral home at 12:30 PM for procession to the cemetery.