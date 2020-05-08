|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Willa Palmquist
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Red Oak
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 12, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Open Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, May 11, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Red Oak Good Samaritan Society or Alzheimer's Association
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Family and friends may meet at the funeral home at 12:30 PM for procession to the cemetery.
Willa Palmquist, 94, Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
